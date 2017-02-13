Fresno sheriff does not recommend charges against prominent attorney Tony Capozzi
The Fresno County Sheriff's office will not recommend smuggling charges be filed against Tony Capozzi, a prominent Fresno defense attorney who was under investigation after allegedly dropping off a box containing contraband to a client at the Fresno County Jail in October. Spokesman Tony Botti said two other men - one of whom is currently in jail on unrelated charges - were identified as suspects in the case.
