Fresno sheriff does not recommend charges against prominent attorney Tony Capozzi

The Fresno County Sheriff's office will not recommend smuggling charges be filed against Tony Capozzi, a prominent Fresno defense attorney who was under investigation after allegedly dropping off a box containing contraband to a client at the Fresno County Jail in October. Spokesman Tony Botti said two other men - one of whom is currently in jail on unrelated charges - were identified as suspects in the case.

