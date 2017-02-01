Fresno police recover stolen gun, other items taken from parole officer

Fresno police on Tuesday recovered at least one handgun, a Taser, police radios and other items stolen from a state parole officer's car between 5 and 7 a.m. when the vehicle was parked near a home near Cedar and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno. Sgt. Michael Landon said two men, identified as Emari Johnson, 20, and Anthony Jones, 22, were taken into custody several hours later at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Marks Avenue in central Fresno.

