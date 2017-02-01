Fresno police recover stolen gun, other items taken from parole officer
Fresno police on Tuesday recovered at least one handgun, a Taser, police radios and other items stolen from a state parole officer's car between 5 and 7 a.m. when the vehicle was parked near a home near Cedar and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno. Sgt. Michael Landon said two men, identified as Emari Johnson, 20, and Anthony Jones, 22, were taken into custody several hours later at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Marks Avenue in central Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Wed
|Slappy McGee
|3
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC