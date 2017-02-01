Fresno police auditor says Dylan Noble shooting a not within policya
Fresno's independent police auditor has concluded that the June 2016 shooting of Dylan Noble by two Fresno police officers in a gas station parking lot was "not within policy" of the department. But overall, the report said the Fresno Police Department made progress last year in reducing the number of citizen complaints and internal investigations of officer misconduct compared to the prior five years.
