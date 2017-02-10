Fresno moves forward on options for high-speed rail property

Fresno's hopes to be selected as the home for a high-speed rail maintenance facility were boosted this week by the Fresno County Transportation Authority's vote to advance up to $500,000 to the city to secure options to buy about 190 acres at the proposed site at the south edge of Fresno. The money is coming from $25 million set aside in 2010 from Measure C, the county's half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, as an enticement for the California High-Speed Rail Authority to choose the Fresno location over competing sites in the Valley.

