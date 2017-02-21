Fresno has reached its rain-year average with seven months to go

Weather in the central San Joaquin Valley and surrounding Sierra Nevada remained a good-news, bad news story Tuesday, as residents in the foothill communities of Mariposa, Oakhurst and North Fork waited out flood-watch warnings and people on the Valley floor celebrated abundant rainfall. By Monday, storms pushed the rain-season total to above normal in many areas, including Fresno, where 12.52 inches recorded by Monday was an inch above the annual total of 11.5. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported similar numbers for Merced, with 13.3 inches compared to the normal total of 12.5; and Madera, with 13.01 compared to 12.02.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.