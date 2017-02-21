Fresno has reached its rain-year aver...

Fresno has reached its rain-year average with seven months to go

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Weather in the central San Joaquin Valley and surrounding Sierra Nevada remained a good-news, bad news story Tuesday, as residents in the foothill communities of Mariposa, Oakhurst and North Fork waited out flood-watch warnings and people on the Valley floor celebrated abundant rainfall. By Monday, storms pushed the rain-season total to above normal in many areas, including Fresno, where 12.52 inches recorded by Monday was an inch above the annual total of 11.5. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported similar numbers for Merced, with 13.3 inches compared to the normal total of 12.5; and Madera, with 13.01 compared to 12.02.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Mon Thank You God 48
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Sun Marko 2
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Feb 17 Terri W 12
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Feb 15 Anon 87
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) Feb 15 Michigan Usain 85
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Feb 13 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth Feb 13 Joack Joack Chapin 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at February 21 at 6:01PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC