Fresno Greyhound bus station demolished to clear way for high-speed rail
Demolition is underway of the old downtown Fresno Greyhound bus station on H Street. Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017, crews tore into the last remaining walls as they make way for a future passenger station on California's high-speed rail line through the city.
