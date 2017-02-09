Fresno Greyhound bus station demolish...

Fresno Greyhound bus station demolished to clear way for high-speed rail

Demolition is underway of the old downtown Fresno Greyhound bus station on H Street. Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017, crews tore into the last remaining walls as they make way for a future passenger station on California's high-speed rail line through the city.

