Fresno gas prices on the rise

Fresno gas prices on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

In the Fresno area, prices rose 4 cents in the past month to an average of $2.80 per gallon of unleaded gasoline, according to AAA of Northern California . Prices in the Visalia-Tulare-Porterville area rose 6 cents to an average $2.77 a gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 38 min Anon 87
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) 8 hr Michigan Usain 85
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mon Johnson Thinwaist 1
Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth Mon Joack Joack Chapin 1
News Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09) Mon Peter 83
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Sun The Borg 1
Ness Feb 10 Jose 14
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at February 15 at 6:25AM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,882,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC