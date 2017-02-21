Fresno event lets artist drink and draw a " but mostly draw
Fresno Bee artist SW Parra created "Figure study, Life" at the Fresno Drink and Draw event at Fulton 55 on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He used graphite and water soluble pencils on cold press watercolor paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|15 hr
|Marko
|6
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|23 hr
|Brian
|952
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Thu
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 19
|Marko
|2
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC