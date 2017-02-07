Fresno EDCa s annual Real Estate Forecast is scheduled for April 19
It's almost here. The 14th annual Real Estate Forecast presented by the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation serving Fresno County is coming April 19. The event brings together real estate experts to share their knowledge of the residential, commercial, agricultural, investment and multifamily markets and where each industry is headed in the new year.
