Fresno EDCa s annual Real Estate Fore...

Fresno EDCa s annual Real Estate Forecast is scheduled for April 19

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

It's almost here. The 14th annual Real Estate Forecast presented by the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation serving Fresno County is coming April 19. The event brings together real estate experts to share their knowledge of the residential, commercial, agricultural, investment and multifamily markets and where each industry is headed in the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) 15 hr Thank You God 47
No sanctuary city for Fresno 15 hr Green Valley 5
Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl Tue Pete Seegers Dik 1
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Tue Typical Flipbeggar 3
Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake Tue Drake Ape 1
California Law or Not Feb 5 Aunttoanangel 1
Ness Feb 4 rudy 13
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC