Fresno clerka s office will perform wedding ceremonies, accept toys on Valentinea s Day

The Fresno County clerk's office will have "plenty of deputies" available on Tuesday to perform Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies, clerk Brandi Orth said. The office also will be accepting toys for the Fresno Autism Network drive.

