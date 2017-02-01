Fresno City Council debates rental housing inspection plan

Hundreds packed into the Fresno City Council chamber in support of Mayor Lee Brand's plan to begin interior inspections of rental properties across the city, some holding signs that read, "End slum housing crisis." Though Brand initially struggled to achieve support from both tenant advocates and apartment owners, it had wide backing by Thursday's meeting from advocacy groups including Faith in Community, Building Healthy Communities and the Lowell Community Development Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.