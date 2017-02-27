Fresno-based Catholic TV station KNXT is for sale
The next casualty in the social media explosion could be KNXT , the local television station owned and operated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno . The diocese is taking a serious look at whether it is cost-efficient to continue to provide the $1.2 million operating budget to the TV station or go to different forms of delivering video.
