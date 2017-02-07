Fresno audiences will see debut of a Circus 1903a

Fresno audiences will be among the first to see "Circus 1903," a nostalgic look at life under the Big Top. Saturday's show at the Saroyan Theatre isn't just another one-day theater performance, it's the last technical rehearsal before the production opens a run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre aoe' before moving on to Denver, Boston, Detroit, Chicago and then New York.

