Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation wins $200k grant, CEO honored by Irvine Foundation

Dora Westerlund, CEO of Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, earned a $200,000 grant for her organization as a 2017 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Awards winner. Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation CEO Dora Westerlund is among six Californians honored by the James Irvine Foundation for developing innovative approaches to some of the state's most critical challenges, and her foundation will receive $200,000 to continue its work.

