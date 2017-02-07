Fresh fish, flavorful sauces are part...

Fresh fish, flavorful sauces are part of new northeast Fresno restaurant Butterfish

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A customized chicken bowl of fresh chicken, rice, peppers, avocado, crispy onions, macadamia nuts and sweet ginger soy sauce prepared at Butterfish California Poke in north Fresno. Butterfish California Poke is a new poke bowl restaurant in north Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) 1 hr Thank You God 47
No sanctuary city for Fresno 1 hr Green Valley 5
Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl 13 hr Pete Seegers Dik 1
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear 14 hr Typical Flipbeggar 3
Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake 15 hr Drake Ape 1
California Law or Not Feb 5 Aunttoanangel 1
Ness Feb 4 rudy 13
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at February 07 at 3:52PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC