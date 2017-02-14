Firefighters battle house blaze on Roosevelt Avenue
Fresno firefighters battled a residential blaze Tuesday morning, February 14, 2017, in the 6000 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, just north of Bullard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|18 hr
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|19 hr
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Mon
|sleepysolx3
|84
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Mon
|Peter
|83
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Username
|86
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sun
|The Borg
|1
|Ness
|Feb 10
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC