Fire set by transients damages central Fresno home a " to neighborsa dismay

9 hrs ago

A fire authorities say was started by transients burned a home near Blackstone and Shields avenues Thursday morning, turning next-door neighbors' fears into reality. The blaze erupted about 9 a.m. on East Simpson Avenue near North Clark Street.

Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at February 09 at 8:15PM PST

