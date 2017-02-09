Fire set by transients damages central Fresno home a " to neighborsa dismay
A fire authorities say was started by transients burned a home near Blackstone and Shields avenues Thursday morning, turning next-door neighbors' fears into reality. The blaze erupted about 9 a.m. on East Simpson Avenue near North Clark Street.
