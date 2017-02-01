Finding a home for Fresno County child molester puts residents on high alert
A Squaw Valley mobile home on Sage Lane that was destroyed by a fire last month is no longer being considered as a home for convicted child molester Jeffrey Snyder, authorities said Thursday. But residents of this foothill community east of Fresno still think the California Department of State Hospitals will try to put the 61-year-old Snyder in Squaw Valley.
