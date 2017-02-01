Fans share fond memories of Fresnoa s Mike Connors
Fresno native Mike Connors, who starred in the CBS drama " Mannix " from 1967 to 1975, was not among the celebrities honored in memoriam during Sunday's telecast of the Screen Actors Guild Awards . Connors didn't get that attention, but his death last week at age 91 from complications of leukemia that had been diagnosed a week earlier has not gone unnoticed.
