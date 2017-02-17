Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally
Faith in Fresno rallied Monday to bring attention to issues affecting both undocumented immigrants and the communities affected by federal immigration bans. Fresh off his Best of Breed win at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Joel is back home in Fresno with co-owners Doug and Nicole Tucker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|Thank You God
|48
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|19 hr
|Marko
|2
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC