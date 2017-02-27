Elderly woman saved from house fire taken to Fresno burn unit
A 75-year-old woman saved from a house fire in Visalia has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center's burn center in Fresno for treatment, the Visalia Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived as family members were removing the woman from a home addition where the fire started.
