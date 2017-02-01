During shooting investigation, detectives arrest teen with gun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was found with a .25-caliber gun in his jacket pocket Thursday as detectives investigated a shooting in southwest Fresno. Around 5:45 p.m., detectives drove to the area and found four juveniles at the corner of Reverend Chester Riggins and Lotus avenues.
