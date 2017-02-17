Driver who killed bicyclist in Clovis...

Driver who killed bicyclist in Clovis given pretrial diversion program

A Fresno man who was charged in Fresno County Superior Court with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after he killed a bicyclist in Clovis as given a pretrial diversion program, the District Attorney's Office said. Under the program, the case against Rondrick Deshawn Stubbs was postponed for a period of up to two years while he enters a program for a minimum term of 316 days.

