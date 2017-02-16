Couples say a I doa and hear a Love me tendera during Valentinea s Day weddings in Fresno
Elvis impersonator Will Kettler marries Wenston Checkarelli and Summer Lee in a Valentine's Day wedding at the Fresno County Clerk's office on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2017. Wenston and Summer Checkarelli pose with Elvis impersonator Will Kettler after the "King" married the Fresno couple in a Valentine's Day wedding at the Fresno County Clerk's office on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 12
|The Borg
|1
|Ness
|Feb 10
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC