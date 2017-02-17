Coroner: Pedestrian killed in central Fresno was from Castro Valley
A pedestrian who was fatally injured Wednesday evening when he was hit by a vehicle was identified Friday by the Fresno County Coroner's Office as Larry Smith, 78, of Castro Valley. Police found Smith around 6:45 p.m. severely injured and lying in the roadway on Blackstone Avenue at Swift Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 12
|The Borg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC