Central San Joaquin Valley dam operators say Oroville Dam issues not happening here

The damaged spillway at Oroville Dam that led to evacuations of downriver communities raises an unsettling question: Could a potentially catastrophic failure happen at other dams in California as lakes fill in a wet year? The scenario that played out at the Northern California dam is unlikely to occur at Friant Dam near Fresno, said Duane Stroup, deputy area manager for the federal Bureau of Reclamation. "Oroville is an earth-filled dam.

