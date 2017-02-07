Central Fresno attic fire leaves 7 adults, 1 infant without a home
Seven adults and one infant will not be able to return to their central Fresno home because of an attic fire, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said. Fresno Fire was at the scene of an attic fire at 2958 E. Terrace Ave. about 8:25 p.m. Wanless said the occupants noticed problems with their lights, then checked their breaker panel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl
|7 hr
|Pete Seegers Dik
|1
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|8 hr
|Typical Flipbeggar
|3
|Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake
|9 hr
|Drake Ape
|1
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Sun
|fucisil
|4
|California Law or Not
|Sun
|Aunttoanangel
|1
|Ness
|Feb 4
|rudy
|13
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC