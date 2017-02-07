Central Fresno attic fire leaves 7 adults, 1 infant without a home

Seven adults and one infant will not be able to return to their central Fresno home because of an attic fire, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said. Fresno Fire was at the scene of an attic fire at 2958 E. Terrace Ave. about 8:25 p.m. Wanless said the occupants noticed problems with their lights, then checked their breaker panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.