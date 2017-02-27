California snowpack could bring 5-year drought to its knees
In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, crosses a snow covered meadow after conducting the second manual snow survey of the season at at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. Water managers will once again manually measure California's snowpack, saying the state is on track for one of the wettest winters on record after five years of drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Tue
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Blabs N Marvelcuck
|5
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mon
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Human
|18
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Feb 25
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 25
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Feb 24
|Betty
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC