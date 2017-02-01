Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery
Elephant seal pups grow up at their rookery south of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse in San Luis Obispo County in February and early March. By mid-March most of the mothers will have departed after four weeks of nursing and fasting, leaving the little ones behind to find their way in the ocean.
