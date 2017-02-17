Aram Demirjian is Fresno Philharmonic's fourth conductor candidate

Aram Demirjian rehearsed with the orchestra, gave a lecture and conducted a performance as part of the Fresno Philharmonic's search for their next music director. Fans talk about Twenty One Pilots appearance at the Grammy Awards as they wait for their concert at Save Mart Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.