Another mural goes up in Fresnoa s Cultural Arts District

The south wall of the CMAC building at 1555 Van Ness Ave. in downtown Fresno, is getting a mural. This drone video shows Mauro Carrera, a local muralist and primary assistant working with Francisco Letelier, working on a portion of the mural.

Comments made yesterday: 32,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,344

