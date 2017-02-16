Another mural goes up in Fresnoa s Cultural Arts District
The south wall of the CMAC building at 1555 Van Ness Ave. in downtown Fresno, is getting a mural. This drone video shows Mauro Carrera, a local muralist and primary assistant working with Francisco Letelier, working on a portion of the mural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
