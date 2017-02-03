Alleged DUI driver crashes into own g...

Alleged DUI driver crashes into own garage after helicopter pursuit through Fresno

A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Saturday night after a helicopter pursuit ended at the man's own home in northeast Fresno, said the Fresno Police Department. Paul Meza, 48, was driving his GMC pickup east on Highway 180 near Highway 41 when Fresno's Skywatch helicopter heard he was being pursued, said police.

