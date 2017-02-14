AEROVIRONMENT ADVANCES RESEARCH WITH FARMERS AND UNIVERSITY PARTNERS Feb. 15, 2017 Source: AeroVironment news release AeroVironment, Inc. , a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems for both military and commercial applications, shared details regarding its ongoing pilot programs which are entering their third year and have guided development of the AV DSS platform. The company also displays its Quantix drone and AV Decision Support System to World Ag Expo and National Farm Machinery Show attendees this week, highlighting the fully-integrated ecosystem's powerfully-simple operations and innovative data analytics capabilities.

