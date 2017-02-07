Actor Alan Autry releases film in a ring, on a prayer
Former Fresno, Calif., Mayor Alan Autry is going with a grassroots approach to getting his new movie, "Victory by Submission," to the public. Instead of waiting to get a theatrical release, selling it to a streaming service or taking the direct-to-video approach, Autry will start by showing his faith-based movie in churches across the country.
