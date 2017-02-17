a Japanese American Voices from the I...

a Japanese American Voices from the Insidea opens with haiku readings, awards

Fresno State celebrated the opening of an exhibit marking the 75th anniversary of the placement of Japanese Americans in internment camps with a ceremony before a packed house Sunday afternoon. "9066: Japanese American Voices from the Inside" will run in the university's Henry Madden Library through April.

