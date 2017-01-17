You can chat with a Agents of S.H.I.E...

You can chat with a Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.a star at Fresno premiere of new faith-based movie

13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fans of Brett Dalton's work in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." can see the actor when he makes an appearance in Fresno for the West Coast red carpet premiere for his feature film " The Resurrection of Gavin Stone ." Harvest Bible Chapel Fresno is hosting the debut screening at the Edwards Stadium 22 & IMAX in River Park.

