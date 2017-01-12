Writers Resist: Fresno authors plan readings ahead of Inauguration Day
Tim Z. HernA ndez is one of more than a dozen local authors who will read as part of the Writer's Resist event Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mia Cuppa Caffe in Fresno's Tower District. The Writers Resist movement started as Facebook post - a message from poet Erin Belieu to her fellow authors following the election of Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|9 hr
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Wed
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Wed
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC