With opera version of a Our Town,a a nod to a smaller Fresno of long ago
Grover's Corners doesn't have a lot in common with the corner Alison Moritz is standing at late Monday afternoon. A few minutes past 5 p.m., rush hour traffic is clogged at Shaw and Maple avenues, one of the entrances to Fresno State, and the whoosh and hum is a predictably raucous medley of cars, bicycles and pedestrians rushing to the next destinations in busy lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|14 hr
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC