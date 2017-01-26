Will Fresno Unified become next a safe havena district for undocumented?

A petition is calling for Fresno Unified to declare itself a "safe haven" district to protect undocumented students amid concerns about federal immigration policies. By Friday, nearly 200 people had signed onto a resolution led by Mi Familia Vota - a Latino advocacy group - that calls for the Fresno Unified school board to stand by laws that forbid Immigration and Customs Enforcement from entering schools without a superintendent's permission, and to keep data about students' legal status confidential.

