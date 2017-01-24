When will soggy California drop water restrictions?
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 14 hrs ago, titled When will soggy California drop water restrictions?. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
Chris Buchanan watches the overflow at a dam on Vasona Lake after a series of storms Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Los Gatos , Calif. Chris Buchanan watches the overflow at a dam on Vasona Lake after a series of storms Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Los Gatos , Calif.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Lol! now the democrats are announcing their own jobs program that will create 15Million jobs over 10 years.
lol!!!!!
LOL!!! they had 8 years under obama to do it, and couldn't get it done. When he left there were over 95,000,000 Americans out of work!~
You can't make this up folks!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Jan 18
|Frank Adilpa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC