Wet weather continues to pound Valley, play havoc with area roads
The latest in a series of storms driven by an atmospheric river continues to pound the state and moved through the central San Joaquin Valley Monday morning, with another front close behind. The latest storm dumped 0.89 inches in the Fresno area overnight, 0.82 in Merced, 0.61 in Visalia and 0.73 in Hanford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Sun
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC