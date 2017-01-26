Western Prelacy News - 1/27/17

Western Prelacy News - 1/27/17

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Groong

January 27, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org WESTERN PRELACY MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEMBER JACK GAHVEJIAN With deep sorrow the Western Prelacy mourns the loss of former Executive Council member Jack Gahvejian, who passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017. Jack Gahvejian faithfully served the Armenian Apostolic Church and Fresno community in particular for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer Fri Meme 1
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Fri ACLU 78
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Jan 23 Been there 83
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 22 lightningbolt 46
Ness Jan 21 Fun times 11
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 20 Big max 66
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC