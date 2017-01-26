Western Prelacy News - 1/27/17

January 27, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org WESTERN PRELACY MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEMBER JACK GAHVEJIAN With deep sorrow the Western Prelacy mourns the loss of former Executive Council member Jack Gahvejian, who passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017. Jack Gahvejian faithfully served the Armenian Apostolic Church and Fresno community in particular for decades.

