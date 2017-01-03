Well-crafted violins, saddles have Valley roots
Randy Clifton shows off a violin he bought a year ago at a thrift store, made by Fresno violin maker W.J. Lucas in 1909. Randy Clifton shows off a violin he bought a year ago at a thrift store, with the maker's mark showing the instrument was made by Fresno violin maker W.J. Lucas in 1909.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Thank You God
|42
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC