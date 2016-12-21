Understanding KIPP Model Charter Scho...

Understanding KIPP Model Charter Schools: Part 16

Probably the most graphic display of the unchecked KIPP Model in action was played out in a KIPP school in Fresno, CA, where organizational zeal, moral blindness, and an absence of public oversight and accountability combined to create an abusive, inhumane school environment that remains a testament to the evils inherent in "no excuses" schooling. The KIPP Foundation pretends that the steroidal application of the kind of "no excuses" schooling implemented by Mr. Tschang at KIPP Fresno is something only in KIPP's past, but the searing narratives by former teachers provided as late as 2016 offer clear evidence that dehumanization, humiliation, total compliance, and unsustainable stress levels remain the coin of the KIPP realm.

