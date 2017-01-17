Unconscious woman rescued from burnin...

Unconscious woman rescued from burning apartment

A woman was unconscious Sunday morning after firefighters rescued her from a burning Fresno apartment east of Highway 99, said Fresno Fire spokesman Hector Vasquez. Vasquez said a witness spotted heavy smoke around 3:25 a.m. coming from the hallway of an apartment complex located in the 3200 block of North Hulbert Avenue, near Shields and Hughes avenues.

