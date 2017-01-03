Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmers into action
Herman says that Donald Trump's campaign vow to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally pu... . In this Dec. 27, 2016 photo, farmer Kevin Herman stands next to an almond sweeper at his ranch near Madera, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|SMURDA BROAD KILLA
|64
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC