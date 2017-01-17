Thunderstorm possible for Fresno, storm causes rockslides in mountain areas
The central San Joaquin Valley, foothills and mountain areas were hit with rain and snow Saturday night, filling China Peak and Shaver Lake and causing a few road problems due to rock slides. Fresno got 0.20 inches of rain since 9 p.m. Friday, with up to a quarter inch more expected Sunday, said the National Weather Service.
