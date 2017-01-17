This babya s birth will be a first for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and theya re excited
Kayla, a female Southern white rhinoceros , is pregnant and expected to deliver the first rhino calf in the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's history, officials announced Tuesday. The rhino calf is from Kayla and Tim , the zoo's breeding pair.
