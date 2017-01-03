Thieves steal gifts meant for foster kids who a may not have had a Christmasa
A break-in over the holiday weekend has a Fresno foster care agency scrambling to replace more than $3,000 worth of property - including leftover Christmas presents intended for children taken from abusive homes. "The presents were for kids who come in over the next few weeks," Kids Kasa Foster Care CEO Brad Castillo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Mon
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC