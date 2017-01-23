Therea s a new baby at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
The zoo announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that a Southern white rhinoceros calf had been born overnight. The unnamed baby is the first rhino calf in the zoo's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Jan 18
|Frank Adilpa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC